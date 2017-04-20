Canadian directors protest Telefilm Canada merger rumours

Denis Villeneuve, David Cronenberg among signatories in letter to government.

Fifty-one Canadian directors have written to prime minster Justin Trudeau and heritage minster Melanie Joly protesting what they believe to be a government proposal to merge Telefilm Canada with the Canada Media Fund (CMF).

The Liberal government is reviewing culture policy in the digital age and the signatories to the letter believe a merger is on the table.

Toronto-based Globe And Mail ran an excerpt of the letter, whose signatories include Denis Villeneuve, David Cronenberg, Atom Egoyan, Denys Arcand, Deepa Mehta, Xavier Dolan, and Sarah Polley.

They wrote: “We are deeply concerned that if feature film investments are subsumed within a larger agency with a competing and unsympathetic mandate, its independence and efficacy will quickly erode.



“Merging filmmaker-driven Telefilm with broadcaster-driven CMF would deal a devastating blow to Canadian cinema.”

Telefilm Canada administers public funds to support cinema and its involvement on a project triggers the release of further public and private money.

The body is seen as a champion of art house cinema, whereas the CMF operates under a more commercial, mandate to support television and digital projects through federal funding and levies on cable and satellite companies.

These companies sit on the CMF board and some fear they bring an unduly heavy influence to that body’s decision-making.

Further, there is concern that as film-like projects migrate to digital platforms where there are no levies imposed on distributors or ISP’s, the influence of broadcasters will diminish.

Telefilm Canada operates an annual allocation budget of approximately C$100m, around one-quarter of that of CMF. Telefilm administers the CMF, but has no say in its funding allocation.

The signatories also fear the creation of a “super agency” that would include crown corporations like the Canadian broadcasting Channel or the National Film Board.

A spokesperson for the culture minister did not confirm that a merger was planned and said the results of the review were not expected until the end of the year.