Cannes 2017 Critics' Week poster features 'Raw' star, director

Poster shows director Julia Ducournau and actress Garance Marillier.

The poster for the 56th Cannes Critics’ Week has been revealed.

It features Raw director Julia Ducournau hugging star Garance Marillier during the film’s screening at the 2016 Critics’ Week. Alice Khol was the photographer.

French-Belgium production Raw, titled Grave in France, sees Marillier play a girl who turns to cannibalism after a bizarre initiation ritual.

Critics’ Week, the parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival honouring first and second films, will be held on 18 to 26 May, with the selection unveiled on 24 April.

Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho will preside over the jury, which will award the Nespresso Grand Prize and the France 4 Visionary Award to one of the seven feature films in competition, as well as the Leica Cine Discovery Prize to one of 10 short films.

The jury also includes Diana Bustamante Escobar (producer and artistic director of the Cartagena Festival), Eric Kohn (editor of Indiewire), Hania Mroué (director of the Cinema Metropolis in Lebanon) and Niels Schneider (Cesar Award-winning French comedian).

Last year Oliver Laxe’s Mimosas won the top prize.