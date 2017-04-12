Cannes 2017: Official Selection announcement - when is it, how to watch it live

All you need to know about Cannes 2017 line-up announcement.

The films chosen for the Cannes Official Selection will be announced on April 13 at 11am CET (10am GMT).

Festival President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux will reveal the line-up at a press conference, which you can watch below (or on mobile HERE).

The 70th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 17-28.

As previously announced, Pedro Almodóvar will preside over the jury, 25 years after he served as a juror under Gérard Depardieu.

The line-up of Shorts and Cinéfondation films were released on April 12. Cristian Mungiu will preside over the Cinéfondation and short film jury.

Earlier this week French actress Sandrine Kiberlain was named president of the Caméra d’or. Kiberlain and jury will award a prize to a director’s first work from the Official Selection, the Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.

