Cannes Critics' Week, ACID line-ups set to be revealed

When the Cannes parallel section line-ups will be announced, and how to watch them live.

Cannes Critics’ Week and the increasingly followed selection of France’s Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema (ACID) have moved their announcements forward to this Friday (April 21).

Critics’ Week will unveil its line-up online on its website with an accompanying video commentary from its artistic director Charles Tesson.

ACID will also unveil its line-up on Friday via a press release at 9.00 CEST (8.00 BST).

All the parallel sections had originally set their announcements for next week believing the Cannes Film Festival would announce its Official Selection later than usual linked to the fact it is taking place one week later this year due to French presidential elections, taking place on April 23 and May 7.

After the festival retained its original announcement slot of April 13, the parallel sections reshuffled their dates.