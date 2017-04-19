Cannes Directors' Fortnight, Critics' Week line-ups moved forward

When the Cannes parallel section line-ups will be announced and how to watch them live.

Cannes parallel section Directors’ Fortnight has pushed forward the announcement of the line-up for its 49th edition to this Thursday (April 20), a week earlier than the previously announced date.

The line-up of some 18 to 20 feature-length titles and around a dozen short films will be unveiled at the Cinéma Le Grand Action in Paris at 11.00 CEST (10.00 BST).

The press conference will also be broadcast live in French on Facebook and Twitter. No subtitles or voiceover translation is planned.

Under the artistic directorship of Edouard Waintrop since 2012, Directors’ Fortnight has given Cannes Official Selection a run for its money in recent years. Films premiering in the selection last year included Divines, Neruda and Like Crazy.

Critics’ Week and ACID

Cannes Critics’ Week and the increasingly followed selection of France’s Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema (ACID) have also moved their announcements forward to this Friday (April 21).

Critics’ Week will unveil its line-up online on its website with an accompanying video commentary from its artistic director Charles Tesson.

ACID will also unveil its line-up on Friday via a press release at 9.00 CEST (8.00 BST).

All the parallel sections had originally set their announcements for next week believing the Cannes Film Festival would announce its Official Selection later than usual linked to the fact it is taking place one week later this year due to French presidential elections, taking place on April 23 and May 7.

After the festival retained its original announcement slot of April 13, the parallel sections reshuffled their dates.