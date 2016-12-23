Carrie Fisher 'stable' after heart attack on plane (update)

UPDATED: The Star Wars legend is in intensive care in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London last Friday.

Fisher was rushed to hospital, sparking an outpouring of messages from well-wishers. She had been on tour promoting her latest book, The Princess Diarist.

“Carrie is in stable condition,” Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds said on Twitter. “If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Harrison Ford, Fisher’s co-star in the first three Star Wars films who reappeared alongside her in The Force Awakens, told reporters several days ago, “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

DECEMBER 23 REPORT: The Star Wars stalwart was in a Los Angeles hospital on Friday evening after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London, reports said.

Fisher, 60, was rushed off the plane to UCLA Medical Center after United Airlines flight 935 landed at LAX at around noon.

The actress played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised her role in 2015 blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She is in the cast of Star Wars: Episode VIII, due out December 2017.

United Airlines issued a statement that read: “Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

Fisher, the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Reynolds, has authored several novels and memoirs.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Stars Wars universe, tweeted: “as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher.”

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher.”

Other well-wishers and Hollywood stars including Elijah Wood tagged their tweets with #MayTheForceBeWithYou.