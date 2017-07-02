Casey Affleck: I'll keep on making smaller films

The Oscar-winner was talking about his career choices at Karlovy Vary.

Casey Affleck, who won best actor at this year’s Oscars for Manchester By The Sea, said he’s not interested in acting in “dead centre, mainstream” films.

Speaking to press at the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival whilst promoting his film A Ghost Story, the actor discussed how he’s been picking roles.

He said: “I try really hard not to think about whether people will see [my] movies or not, just to do things that are interesting to me.

“The things that I tend to be interested in, and weirdly overlap with the people who want me to be a part of them, are not usually dead centre, mainstream movies.

“That said, I don’t have anything against those movies; some of those movies I love to watch and I think there are talented people in them. I just don’t think I’m usually, or ever, one of those people.”

Earlier as he collected his president’s prize at the opening ceremony on Friday (June 30), Affleck said in his acceptance speech: “You resign yourself to doing things that probably most people will never see. If you are then you’re doing something right.”

The actor also said that he’s recently been turning down films for being too violent.

“I’m starting to understand that the movies are picking me in a way that I don’t totally understand. The movies I’ve rejected of late are things that seem very, very violent because they just seem more upsetting. The movies I am drawn to more are ones that are poetic in the way that they look, and a positive message without being so heavy handed with it.

A Ghost Story is directed by David Lowery and stars Affleck and Rooney Mara. A24 are handling distribution and are partnering with Picturehouse in the UK.

Affleck and Lowery have another collaboration in the works, The Old Man And The Gun, co-starring Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek.

The duo were presenting a special screening of A Ghost Story at Karlovy Vary, which runs June 30 - July 8.