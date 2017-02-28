Casey Affleck survival drama scores Berlin sales for Sierra/Affinity

Oscar winner directs and stars in Light Of My Life, which has begun shooting in Vancouver.

Sierra/Affinity reported on Tuesday that it closed a slew of territories at the recent EFM.

Affleck, who was named best actor at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday for Manchester By The Sea, plays a man struggling to protect his daughter on the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic changed the world.

Anna Pniowsky stars opposite Affleck, who also wrote the screenplay. Black Bear is financing the feature and company founder Teddy Schwarzman produces.

Light Of My Life sold in France (Metropolitan), Scandinavia (Mis.Label), Benelux (The Searchers), Italy (Notorious), Japan (Kino Films), and South Korea (Main Title).

Rights also went in Greece, India, Middle East and Turkey (Italia), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), Thailand (M Pictures), Iceland (Myndform), and multi Asian territories (Anton Corp).

Elevation Pictures will distribute in Canada and has an output deal with its investor Black Bear.

“Congratulations to Casey for his Oscar win for Manchester By The Sea,” Sierra/Affinity CEO Nick Meyer said. “It is well deserved and we are proud to have been along for the ride on that film as well as his next project Light Of My Life.



“Light Of My Life is an incredibly powerful film that touches on universal issues and emotions, and with Casey not only starring, but writing and directing, this film has the pedigree to entice audiences worldwide.”

Sierra/Affinity also handles sales on Villain, which Affleck wrote and will star in and is produced by Black Bear.