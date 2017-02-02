Channel 4 reigns at Broadcast Awards 2017
Television industry awards crowned Warp’s This Is England ‘90 as best drama series.
Channel 4 has retained its Channel of the Year crown at this year’s Broadcast Awards, where it picked up seven awards.
The broadcaster won Best Drama Series for Warp’s This Is England ‘90, Best Single Drama for Touchpaper Television’s Ellen and Best Entertainment Programme for Open Mike’s The Last Leg.
It also landed Best Daytime Programme for Monkey Kingdom’s The Question Jury, Best Documentary Programme for ITN Productions’ Interview With A Murderer and Best Sports Programme for its coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.
C4 received praise across its output and its Paralympics coverage was highlighted as the most ambitious live broadcast in the channel’s history. The judges described it as “sporting and production excellence in tandem - bold, relevant and inspirational”.
Elsewhere, less than a year after moving online, BBC3 won two awards, thanks to Two Brothers comedy Fleabag, which picked up Best Multichannel Programme and Best Original Programme.
Mum and Cold Feet producer Big Talk was named Best Independent Production Company at the Grosvenor House Hotel event, fending off rivals Studio Lambert, Twofour, RDF Television, ITN Productions and Sid Gentle Films.
This article originally appeard on Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.
Broadcast Awards 2017: winners
- Channel of the year: Channel 4
- Independent production company: Big Talk Productions
- Post-production house: Envy
- Popular factual programme: The Real Marigold Hotel
- Drama series or serial: This Is England ‘90
- Original programme: Fleabag
- Best documentary series: Exodus: Our Journey To Europe
- Doc programme: Interview with a Murderer
- Single drama: Ellen
- News & current affairs programme: Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks
- Music programme: Adele
- Entertainment programme: The Last Leg
- Sports programme: Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
- Special recognition: Later… With Jools Holland
- Comedy programme: Mum
- Multichannel: Fleabag
- International sales: Last Panthers
- Children’s programme: The Boy on the Bicycle
- Soap or continuing drama: Emmerdale
- Daytime programme: The Question Jury
- Pre-school programme: Topsy and Tim
