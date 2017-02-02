Channel 4 reigns at Broadcast Awards 2017

Television industry awards crowned Warp’s This Is England ‘90 as best drama series.

Channel 4 has retained its Channel of the Year crown at this year’s Broadcast Awards, where it picked up seven awards.

The broadcaster won Best Drama Series for Warp’s This Is England ‘90, Best Single Drama for Touchpaper Television’s Ellen and Best Entertainment Programme for Open Mike’s The Last Leg.

It also landed Best Daytime Programme for Monkey Kingdom’s The Question Jury, Best Documentary Programme for ITN Productions’ Interview With A Murderer and Best Sports Programme for its coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

C4 received praise across its output and its Paralympics coverage was highlighted as the most ambitious live broadcast in the channel’s history. The judges described it as “sporting and production excellence in tandem - bold, relevant and inspirational”.

Elsewhere, less than a year after moving online, BBC3 won two awards, thanks to Two Brothers comedy Fleabag, which picked up Best Multichannel Programme and Best Original Programme.

Mum and Cold Feet producer Big Talk was named Best Independent Production Company at the Grosvenor House Hotel event, fending off rivals Studio Lambert, Twofour, RDF Television, ITN Productions and Sid Gentle Films.

This article originally appeard on Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.

