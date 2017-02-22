Charlie Hunnam in CinemaCon award

The official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will honour the British star on March 30.

Charlie Hunnam will receive the Male Star Of The Year Award during the annual Las Vegas CinemaCon event.

The actor will next be seen in The Lost City Of Z, which Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street releases on April 14, followed by King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, which Warner Bros opens in North America on May 12.

“Having captured the attention of audiences around the world with his standout performances on the small screen in Sons Of Anarchy as well as on the big screen in such films as Children Of Men and Cold Mountain,’2017 is sure to be Charlie Hunnam’s year with his starring turns in King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, and Lost City Of Z,” said CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser.

“We could not be more thrilled to honour such a talented actor with our CinemaCon Male Star Of The Year Award.”

CinemaCon is scheduled to run from March 27-30.