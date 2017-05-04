Charlize Theron comedy 'Tully' lands at Focus Features

Distributor acquires North America and multiple territories to upcoming Jason Reitman feature.

Focus Features has acquired Tully, which reunites Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody with Young Adult star Charlize Theron.

Focus acquired North America, the UK, Italy, Spain, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

WME Global represented North American rights and Sierra/Affinity handles international sales. Tully will open in the US on April 20, 2018.

Reitman directs from a screenplay by Cody about a mother of three, including a newborn, who forms a bond with a new night nanny gifted to her by her brother.

Joining Theron, currently riding high on the $1bn-plus exploits of The Fate Of The Furious, are Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass, and Ron Livingston.

Tully is a Bron Studios, Right of Way, Denver & Delilah, and West Egg Production.

Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert serves as producer alongside Reitman and Helen Estabrook for Right Of Way Productions, Cody and Mason Novick, and Theron, A.J. Dix and Beth Kono through Denver & Delilah Productions.

The film is produced in association with Creative Wealth Media Finance, whose Jason Cloth serves as executive producer.