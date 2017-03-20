Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen comedy 'Flarsky' lands at Lionsgate

Snatched director Jonathan Levine will direct.

Lionsgate has picked up worldwide rights to the comedy Flarsky starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.

Jonathan Levine, whose credits include the upcoming Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, will direct the Point Grey Pictures, Denver And Delilah Films and Good Universe comedy from a screenplay by Dan Sterling.

Flarsky is set to begin production in August and centres on an unemployed journalist who pursues his childhood crush, now one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth.

Lionsgate brokered the deal with Good Universe on behalf of producers.

Other distribution news: