Charlotte Mickie leaving Mongrel International

Mickie joined Mongrel in 2014 to oversee the acquisition and sales of films worldwide.

Mongrel International president and industry veteran Charlotte Mickie is leaving the Canadian sales company in June. Mongrel International is a division of Toronto-based independent film distributor Mongrel Media.

In a statement, Hussain Amarshi, president and founder of Mongrel Media, said: “We’re grateful to Charlotte for her role at Mongrel International, where she set up a robust foundation for our future endeavours. We plan to continue to bring some of the most innovative films and other content to the international market under the leadership of Caroline Habib and the team at Mongrel.”

Caroline Habib, a Screen 2014 Future Leader: sales and distribution, has been promoted to director of Mongrel International and will supervise sales and acquisitions for the company. She will work with Chantal Chateauneuf, a 2017 Future Leader: sales and acquisitions, and Alice Dutrut, who will take on an expanded marketing role.

Mickie, a familiar face on the circuit who enjoys deep ties with buyers and is renowned for her taste, joined the company in 2014, after holding senior positions in international sales at eOne, Celluloid Dreams and Alliance Atlantis Communications.