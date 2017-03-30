CinemaCon: Fox, Lionsgate, Amazon round out studio sessions (reports)

Trio of presentations on Thursday feature footage from ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’, ‘American Assassin’, ‘The Big Sick’.

Fox executives rolled out the big guns for the Colosseum crowd in Ceasars Palace on Thursday with footage from July 14 release War For The Planet Of The Apes.

The film stars Andy Serkis as the appropriately named ape leader Caesar and Woody Harrelson as the military colonel hell-bent on crushing the simian threat.

Fox showed trailers from Red Sparrow, the Cold War thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Charlotte Rampling that opens on November 10, and September 29 release Kingsman: The Golden Circle with the returning Colin Firth plus Channing Tatum, Taron Egerton, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Elton John.

The session included footage from Ridley Scott’s May 19 release Alien: Covenant, and Agatha Christie whodunnit Murder On The Orient Express, which Kenneth Branagh directed and arrives on November 22.

Rounding out the session in style was Hugh Jackman on stage to introduce footage from P.T. Barnum musical The Greatest Showman, a potential Oscar and sure-fire Golden Globe contender that opens on December 25.

Lionsgate screened Ryan Reynolds action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard ahead of the August 18 release after bringing on co-star Salma Hayek, who also talked up How To Be A Latin Lover, the Pantelion Films comedy that features Eugenio Derbez and opens on April 28.

The studio showed footage of Michael Keaton in spy thriller American Assassin, which opens on September 15, as well as Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me, which arrives on June 16. Voltage Pictures handles international sales.

Julia Roberts drama Wonder, which according to executives has tested better than any other title in the company’s history, centres on a boy with a facial deformity who learns to face the world as he is. Jacob Tremblay and Owen Wilson also star and the film opens on November 17 – right in the middle of the awards season corridor.

Amazon Studios presented for the second year in a row and the star of the show was Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote and stars in comedy The Big Sick based on his own romance.

Judd Apatow produced the film, which stole headlines at Sundance and will open theatrically on July 14.