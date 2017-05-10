CinemaLive launch new brand to screen operas in UK and Irish cinemas

EXCLUSIVE: CinemaLive will screen spectacular international operas, starting with La Bohème.

Event cinema distributors CinemaLive have launched a new brand called ‘The World’s Most Spectacular Operas’.

Through this, the company will broadcast operas from around the world in UK and Ireland cinemas.

The first event on July 5 will see them collaborate with Rising Alternative and Festival Euro Mediterraneo/Taormina Festival to broadcast Puccini’s La Bohème: Live from Taormina (pictured) in Sicily to 300 cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

Following that, CinemaLive will broadcast Carmen on the Lake, filmed at Constance Lake in Bregenz, Austria in September in the UK and Ireland, working with C-Major Entertainment.

The company has shown Opera Australia Handa Opera productions in the UK and Ireland for the past five years.

“We are extremely excited to launch this new brand for 2017, bringing more world class opera productions taking place in spectacular settings, to cinema audiences,” CinemaLive Director Janelle Mason said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for opera and theatre fans to experience stunning productions that they wouldn’t normally have access to, at their local cinema.”

CinemaLive distributes live and recorded content to cinemas worldwide, including concerts, theatre and comedy.