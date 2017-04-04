COLCOA brass unveil full festival line-up

Event backed by Franco-American Cultural Fund to showcase VR, web series for first time.

Thirty-four features and documentaries will compete for the COLCOA Cinema Awards as part of the 21st COLCOA French Film Festival that runs from April 24-May 2 in Hollywood.

The competition kicks off on April 24 with the North American premiere of Claude Lelouch’s Everyone’s Life and ends on May 2 with the North American premiere of Eric Lavaine’s new rom-com You Choose starring Alexandra Lamy.

The line-up includes Marco Bellocchio’s Sweet Dreams, Stephane Brizet’s A Woman’s Life (pictured), Bruno Dumont’s Slack Bay, Lisa Azuelos’s Dalida, and Marie-Camille Mansion-Chaar’s Heaven Will Wait.

The event will showcase a record 82 films, television series and web series, 70 of which will compete for the COLCOA Awards.

The festival includes the After 10 Series, COLCOA Classics, COLCOA.Doc World Cinema Produced by France, Focus On A Filmmaker dedicated to Brizé, Film Noir Series, French NeWave 2.0, and the Happy Hour Talks.

An expanded COLCOA Television includes the world premiere of Season Two of Call My Agent, as well as The Frozen Dead, Beautiful Loser and Midnight Sun.

COLCOA Web Series will present an inaugural competition of six works, while COLCOA Virtual Reality will showcase five selections.

As previously announced, best directing Oscar winner Damien Chazelle receives Carte Blanche and there will be an homage to Jean-Pierre Melville.

“COLCOA will reach a new level in 2017 with two new categories – a virtual reality program and web series competition - added to the Cinema, Television, and Shorts competitions,” François Truffart, COLCOA executive producer and artistic director, said.

“These two new popular formats offer more opportunities to showcase the creativity of French producers and filmmakers as well as the diversity of French production.



“While entertainment is still the key word for the program, with a balanced mix of comedies and dramas, several topical issues will cover the program this year, including the environment, discrimination, racism, terrorism, and the role of the artist in society. More than ever, COLCOA will offer a unique opportunity to see these universal topics from different angles.”

Click here for further details.