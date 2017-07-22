Comic-Con: 'Barb' crashes 'Stranger Things' panel

Hall H crowd sees first Season 2 trailer ahead of Halloween season premiere.

Shannon Purser brought the house down during the Stranger Things panel on Saturday afternoon when she posed as a member of the audience to ask if Barb would return to the show.

Purser, who recently earned an Emmy nod for guest appearance and whose character Barb disappeared in the first season, then joined moderator Patton Oswalt, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, director Shawn Levy and the cast on Hall H.

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown were all in attendance, to the delight of a young-skewing crowd.

In another highlight from the session, the audience got to see the first trailer from Season 2.

The cast could not reveal much ahead of Season 2, but Schnapp volunteered audiences would get to see how alternate dimension the Upside Down affected his character Will Byers.

Brown, who has earned a cult following as the taciturn Eleven, said the hardest part of the job was crying. “I feel like I’m a happy person in real life, so I needed five minutes to get into ‘the zone’.”

Harbour said his character Chief Hopper came to life over the first season of the Netflix show. “He sort of wakes up. In Season 2 it’s a year later and you can’t do the same thing.” Harbour referenced Hopper’s heroic actions and mused how they posed challenges. “You’re going to see a wildly satisfying arc.”

New cast Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink, and Paul Reiser took to the stage. Montgomery said of his human antagonist character: “Dropping a little spice into a recipe you all know and live is a lot of fun.”

Oswalt asked Reiser if he plays a villain. The latter remained cryptic about his role, saying he represents the government to clean up a mess. “Certain things happen.”

Stranger Things is in contention for 18 Emmys in September.