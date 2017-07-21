Comic-Con: 'Game Of Thrones' panel

Stars of HBO show pinder what they would do it they ruled the land in HBO fantasy series.

In what may be the biggest event at Hall H these days, stars from the HBO cult hit took part in a Q&A days on Friday afternoon moderated by Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) attended the panel with Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Conleth Hill (Varys), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

When asked what law she would pass if she ruled the land in Game Of Thrones, Christie said: “That women could be knights!” Emmanuel said, “Education for everyone.”

“Maesters have to clean up their own stinking mess,” said Bradley, in reference to the hilarious montage in Episode 1 of Season 7 where his character Samwell Tarley is seen retching as he cleans the elder maesters’ toilets.

When asked whether her character Sansa could hold her own with Littlefinger, Turner said: “Initially there was manipulation on Littlefinger part but as Sansa has grown.. she’s been silently absorbing and learning and adapting and in my opinion she’s just as good as playing the game as he is a this point.”

Reflecting on her romantic prospects in the show, given her brutal treatment at the hands of various tyrants, Turner added later: “She no longer sees the world through rose-tinted glassese any more… she’s cautious. She trusts no-one… and that’s important when you play the game of thrones.”

“I hope to see it blossom more,” There might be a happy ending for them,” Emmanuel saidof the on-screen romancebetween Missandei and Grey Worm.

Wright said he did not know what the ultimate purpose of his character was in the show, since he became the Three-Eyed Raven.

At a time when diversity is one of the hottest talking points in media and entertainment, Game Of Thrones has come under fire from John Boyega who noted the lack of black actors in an interview with GQ.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ruffled feathers even more when they announced their next show, Confederate, which takes place in an alternative reality when slavery has become legalised.

The first episode of Season 7 debuted last weekend and Episode 2 airs on HBO on Sunday.