Comic-Con: 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' cast toast Hall H

Fox session kicks off film presentations at annual San Diego convention.

Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges took to the Hall H stage to talk up the action comedy sequel in Thursday’s first film session of Comic-Con.

Jonathan Ross hosted the panel at the San Diego Convention Center and director Matthew Vaughn kicked off proceedings by introducing the opening sequence of the film from London, where he is in the final stages of editing.

The footage showed Egerton in the lead role as Eggsy eluding would-be assassin and failed Kingsman applicant Charlie in a high-speed cab chase through London.

Joining the aforementioned stars on stage were Pedro Pascal, screenwriter Jane Goldman, and comic book co-creator Dave Gibbons.

“I seem to do a lot of shaving but that’s really all I can say,” Firth, who reprises his role as dapper senior spy Harry Hart, said of his performance. He later added: “To make the tiniest reference to anything I do feels like a spoiler… I had a slightly different task this time,” and referenced “minorly life-changing injuries.”

Berry plays Ginger Ale, who orchestrates technical support for Kingsman’s US sister operation, Statesman, which operates a front business as a bourbon distillery. On that note, a bottle of dark liquid was passed down the panel, and Berry subsequently downed a glass in one gulp and theatrically fell off her seat on stage. As the panel wore on she got laughs for looking increasingly disoriented.

Bridges plays Agent Champagne, who runs the distillery business in the film, and downed his glass when asked how The Dude [from The Big Lebowski] might fit into the Kinsgman world. “He probably wouldn’t make bourbon… he’d probably go vodka. I like my Russians clear.

Goldman noted one of the challenges was to create a villain on a par with Samuel Jackson from the original. “We were incredibly lucky to get Julianne Moore,” she said. Ross introduced a final slice of footage of Moore as the sadistic Poppy inducting a gangster to her organisation by forcing him to feed a man into a meat mincer.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens through Fox on September 22. 2015 original Kingsman: The Secret Service grossed $414.4m worldwide – $286.1m from international and $128.3m from North America.