Comic-Con: Warner Bros panel

Will Ready Player One deliver the goods?

An important session for the studio about to kick off on Saturday morning in Hall H.

Can it capitalise on the global success of Wonder Woman? Justice League and Aquaman action are due from DC Entertainment, but the killer could be Ready Player One.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Ernest Cline bestseller about a video game ace who takes on an evil corporation in the race to control the OASIS virtual reality world is due in 2018 and stars Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts (known as Parzival in OASIS).

Let’s see…

Spielberg and Cline take the stage to kick off the panel. “Life everybody in this room I grew up watching Steven’s movies and studying them,” Cline said. “They’re woven into my DNA.”

“When I read Ernie’s book it was like the most amazing flash-forward and flashback at the same time,” Spielberg said, adding: “I read the book and said they’re going to need a younger director. It’s more than you can ever imagine – Ernie’s imagination – in taking all of us where you took us. I had no idea how I was going to get any of you there, but he was the guide.”

Cline said what he has seen of the film “is better” than what he expected. “This movie is going to expose so many people to the concept of virtual reality and change the space with which virtual reality is adopted by civilisation.

Sheridan, TJ Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Cooke, who plays Wade’s love interest Samantha / Art3mis, and screenwriter Zak Penn take to the stage.





