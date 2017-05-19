CONNeXT confirms first 15 titles

Racer And The Jailbird, Cargo and Double Face to screen at invitation-only event.

Flanders Images’s CONNeXT (formerly NeXT) has confirmed the first 15 titles for its second invitation-only event in Ghent (Oct 8-11).

Completed Flemish films set to screen for industry professionals include Racer And The Jailbird [pictured] by Bullhead’s Michael Roskam, Gilles Coulier’s debut feature Cargo, Jan Verheyen’s Double Face (the final part of his Memory of A Killer trilogy), Meikeminne Clinckspoor’s family film Cloudboy, last year’s winner of the Work in Progress Award; and Zagros, the debut feature from award-winning shorts director Sahim Omar Kalifa.

The works-in-progress sessions will include Ascension Day by Bas Devos; Kenneth Mercken’s Coureur, winner of last year’s Perfect Pitch Award; Patser, from Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah; Facades by Kaat Beels and Nathalie Basteyns; and animated feature Ploey - You Never Fly Alone.

New for 2017, the event will also include TV series - with the first offerings including Tabula Rasa, The Day, Team Chocolate, The Infiltration and The Twelve.

The attendees include top sales companies and festival programmers from the likes of Berlinale, Toronto and SXSW.

CONNeXT offers networking opportunities in addition to the screenings and presentations; the final day includes debates and panels.