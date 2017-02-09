David Gordon Green, Danny McBride join 'Halloween' reboot

John Carpenter announced the developed via his Facebook page on Thursday.

Gordon Green will direct from a screenplay he wrote with McBride and Carpenter, whose ground-breaking 1978 original launched the horror franchise, will serve as executive producer.

Malek Akkad produces for Trancas International Films with Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions. Gordon Green and McBride will also serve as executive produce via their Rough House Pictures.

Halloween is scheduled for release on October 19, 2018, and Zanne Devine and David Thwaites will oversee for Miramax.

Carpenter said on his Facebook post:



“So you say you want a Revolution?

You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again?

Well so do I.

So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for:

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed.

David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and… WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.

I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.

And you’ll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018.”

“John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ was a monumental horror film experience for me and millions of film fans,” Gordon Green said in a statement. “It’s an honour to be working with this creative team to carve a new path in the tale of Michael Myers.”

McBride added: “David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror. Nobody will be laughing.”

Akkad said: “It’s been a long journey with many starts added stops, but I can honestly say that I’ve never been more excited than by the team that we have assembled for the new Halloween. I truly feel this film will thrill fans, old and new, as well as being a high point in this legendary franchise.”