David Oyelowo to star in 'Arc Of Justice'

José Padilha to direct for Mark Gordon Company.

David Oyelowo will star in the true-life drama Arc Of Justice for producer-financer Mark Gordon.

Sierra/Affinity represents international sales and UTA and CAA packaged the project and jointly handle US rights.

Oyelowo will play real-life African American doctor Ossian Sweet, who was made to stand trial for murder after he took up arms to defend his new home against a white mob in 1925 Detroit.

The fledgling NAACP funded Sweet’s defence case and assigned him the celebrated lawyer Clarence Darrow.

José Padilha of Narcos and Elite Squad fame will direct Arc Of Justice, which Max Borenstein and Rodney Barnes adapted from historian Kevin Boyle’s book Arc Of Justice: A Saga Of Race, Civil Rights, And Murder In The Jazz Age.

Mark Gordon Company is financing the project and producers are Mark Gordon, Hawk Koch, Max Borenstein and Gordon’s colleague Matt Jackson.

Josh Clay Phillips will oversee the production for Mark Gordon Company.

Oyelowo starred as Martin Luther King Jr in Selma and his credits include Nightingale, Queen Of Katwe, A United Kingdom, Interstellar, and A Most Violent Year.

His upcoming projects include The God Particle for Paramount and the Untitled Nash Edgerton Project for Amazon and STX.