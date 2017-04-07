Denis Villeneuve to attend Canadian cinema celebration in LA

April event celebrates 150th anniversary of Canada.

A celebration of Canadian cinema will take place in Los Angeles from April 18-23 with a variety of screenings at The Cinefamily and The Aero.



The Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles will celebrate Canadian Film Day 150 (NCFD 150), presented by REEL CANADA, with a free marathon of films to mark Canada’s sesquicentennial.

The event will run on April 18 and 19 at The Cinemafamily theatre in Los Angeles.



The Los Angeles screenings will kick-off on April 18 with Polytechnique from Denis Villeneuve and continue with The Saddest Music In The World, Meatballs, Strange Brew, and Villeneuve’s Incendies, followed by a Q&A with the director.



Canada Now: Best New Films 2017, presented by Telefilm Canada, will feature eight new Canadian films from the festival circuit and will screen from April 20–23 at the Aero theatre in Santa Monica, with several post-screening discussions.

Anne Émond’s biopic Nelly, about Quebec’s famous erotic author Nelly Arcan, will start the programme. Other films include Bruce McDonald’s Weirdos and Zacharias Kunuk’s Searchers.



“From David Cronenberg to Denis Villeneuve, Norman Jewison to Ivan Reitman to Jean-Marc Vallée and so many more, Canadian filmmakers continue to make a massive and distinctive impact on Hollywood,” James Villeneuve, consul general of Canada in Los Angeles, said.



“We’re thrilled to be able to revisit some of their iconic work and bring the celebrations of National Canadian Film Day and Canada’s 150th birthday to L.A.”

“What makes Canada, and its cinema, so special is its rich diversity,” Carolle Brabant, Telefilm Canada executive director, said. “The inaugural annual Canada Now showcase speaks to this diversity, with works from talented women and Indigenous filmmakers, and titles from both emerging talent as well as accomplished veteran directors such as Bruce McDonald and Xavier Dolan.”



For further details click here and here.