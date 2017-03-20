Dermot Mulroney joins 'Break My Heart 1,000 Times'

Gold Circle began principal photography on March 18.

Dermot Mulroney and Richard Harmon have joined Bella Thorne in the supernatural romantic thriller. Good Universe handles international sales.

Gold Circle’s Break My Heart 1,000 Times is based on Jason Fuchs’s adaptation of the novel by Daniel Waters and tells of a young girl sent on a life-changing mission in a world where humans live alongside ghosts.

Gold Circle’s Paul Brooks is producing Break My Heart 1,000 Times with Scott Niemeyer, Brad Kessell and Jason Fuchs on board as executive producer.

Scott Speer of Step Up: Revolution fame directs and previously collaborated with Thorne on Midnight Sun, which Open Road will release on August 4.

Mulroney recently wrapped production on Fox’s The Mountain Between Us, in which he stars opposite Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

Harmon can be seen as John Murphy in the CW hit The 100 that was recently picked up for a fifth season, and just wrapped a starring role in the feature Crypto.