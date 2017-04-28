Directors UK appoints chair

Steve Smith replaces Beryl Richards on UK organisation’s board.

Directors UK, the professional association for British screen directors, has appointed Steve Smith as the new chair of its board.

Smith replaces the outgoing Beryl Richards, who is stepping down after two and a half years in the post.

He steps up from the role of vice chair, which he has been in for two years.

Smith is a director whose career in television has included stints on The Graham Norton Show on the BBC, as well as The New Paul O’Grady Show and Da Ali G Show.

Richards is departing after reaching the maximum term length of six years on the board.

During her tenure, she spearheaded campaigns on issues such as gender, diversity, pay, copyright and on the importance of training and career development for directors.

Andrew Chowns, Directors UK’s chief executive commented: “I would like to thank Beryl for all her work over the years. Her passion and drive to improve the working lives of all directors and in particular her work on tackling gender equality has had a significant impact.”

Beryl Richards, outgoing chair added: “I would like to welcome Steve as the new chair, he is an excellent appointment. I am proud to have led the transformation of Directors UK into the strong campaigning organisation it has become, and of the work we have achieved to bring the issues affecting directors to the attention of the industry.”

New Chair, Steve Smith added: “Beryl will be a tough act to follow, she has been an outstanding leader over the last two and a half years, and has done amazing work championing our campaigns on issues such as diversity, gender equality and supporting BAME directors.

“It’s also imperative that Directors UK continues this important work to help the industry to be more diverse and inclusive.”