Disney passes $3bn in domestic box office

Disney has become the first Hollywood studio ever to take more than $3bn in annual gross at the North American box office.

Adding another record to its record-breaking year, Walt Disney Studios has become the first Hollywood studio ever to take more than $3bn in annual gross at the North American box office.

The milestone comes two weeks after Disney passed the $7bn annual worldwide box office mark, also an industry first.

Disney’s final global box office tally for 2016 (measured from Jan 1 to Dec 31) is $7.605bn, including $3.001bn domestically (from 16 films, including 13 new releases) and $4.604bn internationally.

Twenty-sixteen was the second consecutive record year for Disney, which for 2015 grossed $5.844bn globally, $2.279bn domestically and $3.565bn internationally.

The studio said that historically domestic box office has also been calculated based on the New Year’s holiday, and for the year from Jan 4, 2016 to Jan 2, 2017 Disney grossed $2.947bn domestically, giving it a 26.5% market share. Disney releases held the number one spot at the North American box office for 21 out of 52 weekends.

Disney noted that 2016 marked the first time in which films from all five of its brands - Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm – have been released in the same calendar year.

The studio had six of the year’s top 11 films (including all the top four) globally, seven of the top 12 (including the top three) domestically and five of the top nine (again including the top three) internationally.

Among Disney’s biggest blockbusters, Captain America: Civil War (pictured), Finding Dory, Zootopia, The Jungle Book andRogue One all topped $700m globally, marking the fourth consecutive year in which at least three new Disney releases have reached that benchmark.

Estimated box office figures for Rogue One (which later this week will start adding Chinese box office to its tally) were updated on this week to show the Star Wars spin-off having reached $440.9m domestically and $361m internationally through Monday, Jan 2, for a global total of $801.9m. The film now stands as the number two release of 2016 domestically and the number seven globally.