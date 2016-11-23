'Alien: Covenant' moved up to May 2017

Ridley Scott’s upcoming instalment in the sci-fi series will open on May 19, 2017 – three months earlier than originally scheduled by Fox.

Studio executives had set an August 19, 2017, date for Alien: Covenant but the first poster reveals the new date, as well as the familiar alien head bathed in shadow beneath the legend, ‘Run’.

Noomi Rapace reprises her role in the follow-up to 2012’s Prometheus alongside Michael Fassbender as the android David.

Joining the cast are Billy Crudup, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, and Amy Seimetz.