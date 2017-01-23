Breaking Glass acquires Chilean festival hit 'Jesús'

The distributor has picked up North American rights to Fernando Guzzoni’s thriller, which premiered in Toronto last autumn.

Jesús went on to screen at the San Sebastian International Film Festival and will receive its US premiere at the Neighboring Voices Series held by the Film Society of the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Nicolás Durán stars alongside Pablo Larrain collaborator Alejandro Goic in the story of a Santiago teenager who gets involved in an incident that may tear him apart from his father, with whom he has a fraught relationship.

Breaking Glass CEO Richard Wolff and Amanda Rae Simon negotiated the deal with Premium Films CEO Jean-Charles Mille and Leslie Saussereau.



“Fernando Guzzoni has crafted an intense and unrelenting thriller about the strained relationship between a dysfunctional father and son, which implodes when the boy commits a heinous act and turns to his father for help,” said Richard Ross, co-president of Breaking Glass.



“Featuring a brave and mesmerising performance by Nicolás Durán, Jesús will startle you with its shocking portrayal of violence, sexuality and betrayal.”

Breaking Glass plans a festival run followed by a limited theatrical release in mid-2017, followed by DVD/VOD roll-out.