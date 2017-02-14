Film Movement acquires documentary trio

The New York-based distributor acquired US rights to Daniel Cross’ documentary I Am The Blues in Berlin and plans a limited theatrical release followed by a digital and home video release.

President of Film Movement Michael E Rosenberg, who attended the Berlinale to look for acquisitions, finalised the deal with Submarine Entertainment and the producers at the EFM.

The distributor also acquired North American rights to documentaries Conduct! Every Move Counts from director Götz Shauder, as well as Tanja Cummings’ Line 41.

I Am The Blues (pictured) is a nostalgic musical tour of the swamps of the Louisiana Bayou and the juke joints of the Mississippi Delta. It premiered at the IDFA in Amsterdam in 2015 and received its North American premiere at the SXSW 2016

Conduct! Every Move Counts follows critical days in the lives of the five young conductors on the verge of becoming world-class artists as they travel to the Frankfurt Opera House to compete in the Sir Georg Solti International Conductors’ Competition, the world’s leading event for rising orchestra conductors.

Line 41 documents Holocaust and Łodz Ghetto survivor Natan Grossmann’s return to Łodz in Poland to search for his long-lost brother.

“Film Movement continues to expand our slate of documentary films, alongside our arthouse titles, and are pleased to add these three films to our catalogue,” said Rosenberg.