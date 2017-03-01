Netflix dates David Fincher crime drama 'Mindhunter', reveals first footage

David Fincher, Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas are directors; Charlize Theron is an executive producer.

Netflix has revealed the first teaser for David Fincher-directed crime series Mindhunter, which will be released globally on the platform in October.

The 70’s-set Netflix original series is the director’s second foray into TV following his hit collaboration with the streaming giant on House Of Cards.

The source book for the show, Mind Hunter: Inside The FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, follows the career of John E. Douglas, a special agent in the FBI, known for his work profiling serial killers.

Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas are also directing episodes. Jonathan Groff (Glee), Holt McCallany (Creepshow 2), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross are among cast.

Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl), Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl) are executive producers.

Fincher is directing the first episode as he did with House Of Cards.