Universal titles eighth 'Fast & Furious' film

Studio brass on Friday unveiled the new title of the next entry in the $3bn-plus global franchise and unveiled a teaser trailer ahead of the April 14 release.

The eighth entry in the series will be called The Fate Of The Furious and will feature the regular cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.

Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren join the action, which crosses the globe from Cuba to New York to the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

The story finds Dom and Letty – played by Diesel and Rodriguez – on honeymoon as the crew settles down for what seems like a normal life.

Their worlds are upended when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom back into the world of crime and encourages a betrayal while an anarchist threatens to wreak global havoc.

F. Gary Gray directs and Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel serve as producers.

2015’s Furious 7 was one of the fastest releases to reach $1bn worldwide and ranks as the sixth biggest global hit on $1.5bn.