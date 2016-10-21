'Doctor Strange' dominates social media buzz chart

Inferno still receiving a lot of online attention this week.

Doctor Strange dominated this week’s social media buzz chart, according to marketing firm Way To Blue.

The next big feature from the Marvel canon, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Tilda Swinton, is scheduled for release in the UK on October 25.

The film amassed 7,613 comments across social media, news, forums and blogs over the last seven days, but only 328 of those registered intent to view.

The week’s second buzziest title was Inferno, starring Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones, which scored 3,551 comments, 307 of those showed intent to view. This is up from last week, when Inferno scored 1,353, with 105 registering intent to view.

No other title this week recorded a significant number of comments, with Trolls and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back performing the best of this week’s new openers.

For an explanation of the Way to Blue chart and its methodology, which tracks ‘overall buzz’ and important ‘intent to view’ buzz, click here.