Documentary organisation launches $1m production opportunity

Money to be administered via IDA’s Enterprise Documentary Fund.

The International Documentary Association and the Reporters Committee For Freedom Of The Press (RCFP) are teaming up to support filmmakers.

The $1m grant will be administered by the IDA’s Enterprise Documentary Fund, supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

The Fund champions documentaries that tackle contemporary stories through a journalistic lens and the RCFP will provide expertise to funded projects on newsgathering and First Amendment issues.

“Independent documentarians are increasingly investigating complex and essential current affairs stories – covering issues that need considerable time and resources to develop,” Carrie Lozano, director of IDA’s Enterprise Fund, said.



“The partnership between IDA and RCFP will provide much needed legal support for filmmakers who are often working without this necessary expertise.”

“The MacArthur Foundation has long supported work at the intersection of journalism and documentary projects,” Kathy Im, director of the journalism and media programme at MacArthur, said. “Together, these exemplary organisations, both of which we’re proud to support, will protect this critical work and make it even more impactful.”

Reporters Committee litigation director Katie Townsend added: “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to expand our work with the community of investigative journalists who work in film. Our partnership with IDA will empower independent and documentary filmmakers to continue to tackle the toughest subjects and bring important stories to light.”