Dogwoof scores deals on Vivienne Westwood, 'Psycho' docs

EXCLUSIVE: Company wracks up deals on Cannes slate.

UK documentary specialist Dogwoof has inked a series of deals on its sales slate.

Westwood, Lorna Tucker’s film about fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, has sold to Japan (Kadokawa), Germany, Austria, Switzerland (NFP), Australia and NZ (Madman), China (Tencent), and Hong Kong (Edko).

Currently in post-production ahead of delivery in autumn 2017, the film is being produced by John Battsek of Passion Pictures.

78/52, Alexandre O.Philippe’s feature which explores the iconic shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, has gone to Australia and New Zealand (Monster), Italy (Koch Media), China (Huanxi Media), Spain (A Contracorriente), France (Films Distribution). The film premiered at Sundance and played SXSW. Watch a clip below.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, Alexandra Dean’s film about the Hollywood career and life of Hedy Lamarr, has sold to Australia and New Zealand (Madman). The film was produced by Susan Sarandon and narrated by Diane Kruger. Previously sold territories were Scandanavia and Baltics (Non Stop), Germany and Austria (NFP). The film premiered at Tribeca.

Also in Cannes, Dogwoof will also have market screenings of Sundance Documentary jury prize winner Dina and SXSW grand jury award winner The Work.