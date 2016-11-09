Dogwoof takes Doc/Fest winner 'Cameraperson' for UK

Biographical doc tells the story of Citizenfour cinematographer Kirsten Johnson.

UK distributor Dogwood has picked up Kirsten Johnson’s Cameraperson for UK and Ireland distribution.

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January and went on to win the Grand Jury Award at this year’s Sheffield Doc/Fest.

Noted documentary cinematographer Johnson’s credits include Laura Poitras’ Oscar-winning Edward Snowden doc Citizenfour and Kirby Dick’s The Invisible War, among many others.

Cameraperson tells her personal story through excerpts from the vast amount of footage she has shot throughout her career.

It was produced by Emmy Award-winner Marilyn Ness and exec produced by Abigail E. Disney (Pray the Devil Back to Hell) and Academy Award–nominated and Emmy Award–winning Gini Reticker, chief creative officer of Fork Films.

Dogwoof’s Oli Harbottle signed the deal with Paris-based sales company CAT&Docs.

Harbottle commented: “Cameraperson is a wonderfully inventive insight into one filmmaker’s personal journey which simultaneously manages to raise numerous questions about the role and responsibility of documentary as a whole. The film is rightly getting a lot of attention and praise and is the perfect way to kick off our 2017 release slate.”