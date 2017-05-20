Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan-voiced 'Loving Vincent' sells to US

EXCLUSIVE: Sales outfit CMG also inks Canada, Germany deals on animation.

Edward Noeltner’s Cinema Management Group (CMG) has closed deals for the US and English-speaking Canada and Germany on hot seller Loving Vincent.

The painted animation about the life and death of Vincent van Gogh stars Douglas Booth, Jerome Flynn, Chris O’Dowd, Saoirse Ronan and Eleanor Tomlinson and gets its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival next month followed by other festivals to be announced.

Los Angeles-based Good Deed acquired the US and English-speaking Canada after CMG brokered the deal with vice-president of acquisitions and distribution Kristin Harris.

Weltkino head of acquisitions Bianca Obermaier and CEO Dietmar Guentsche took Germany and Austria.

Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman co-directed and Welchman produced with Ivan MacTaggart and Sean Bobbitt.

David Parfitt and Silver Reel’s Claudia Bluemhuber and Ian Hutchinson served as executive producers.

Loving Vincent has now sold in more than 30 territories. It took more than five years to make and comprises more than 62,450 individual frames painted in oils. Clint Mansell of Black Swan fame composed the score.

“We are very excited to be adding Loving Vincent to our fall line-up this year and have a number of cross-media promotional opportunities in mind for the German and Austrian market,” Koelmel said.