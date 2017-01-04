Drifter to XLrator for North America

XLrator Media has acquired North American distribution rights to horror-thriller ‘Drifter,’ from producer-director Chris von Hoffman.

XLrator is planning a Feb 24 theatrical release for the film and a Feb 28 launch on VOD and iTunes.

Von Hoffmann, previously known for shorts including Fuel Junkie and White Trash, makes his feature debut on the project, which he co-wrote with Aria Emory. Drew Harwood and Emory star as a pair of outlaw brothers who seek temporary refuge in a desolate town inhabited by a family of psychotic cannibalistic lunatics.

XLrator Media CEO Barry Gordon described Drifter as “a stylish and wicked thriller infusing bloodthirsty cannibals with a Mad Max aesthetic that heralds Chris von Hoffmann as a young director to watch.”



The deal was negotiated by Gordon and Xlrator’s Mike Radiloff with Lotus Entertainment’s Daniel Brandt for the filmmakers.