'Dunkirk' battles to $55.4m international debut

Despicable Me 3 crosses $700m worldwide, while Spider-Man: Homecoming crosses $300m internationally.

WARNER BROS PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Dunkirk is the number one film internationally, opening on $55.4m in 46 markets.

Christopher Nolan’s Second World War drama debuted at number one in all major markets, including the UK, France, Russia, Spain, South Korea and Australia.

Asian markets dominated the region on $18.6m, collectively out-grossing all comps including Nolan’s own Inception by 19%, Gravity by 30%, and more than tripling American Sniper.

The 34 markets that opened in EMEA took in a shared $31.1m, representing 56% of the total international box office and coming in 53% ahead of American Sniper. Western Europe is 6% ahead of the opening weekend for Interstellar.

The UK debuted on $12.4m on 1,313 screens, capturing a 52% share of the top five films, and bringing in the best per screen average. These results rank as the third biggest opening for a Christopher Nolan film behind The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight.

South Korea commanded a 55% share of the top five films in the market, after generating $10.3m from 1,252 screens. The opening weekend results topped Gravity and Interstellar.

France generated $4.9m, coming in on par with the opening weekend gross for Interstellar. Australia debuted on $4.7m for a 54% market share, while Russia generated $2.7m on 2,119 screens, garnering a nearly 40% market share.

India debuted on $2.4m on 417 screens, ranking as the number one foreign film in the market, number behind a local title. The film outgrossed all comparable titles and is the second highest opening for a Nolan film behind The Dark Knight Rises, and is the biggest IMAX opening ever.

Spain generated $1.9m on 401 screens, capturing the best screen average and coming in on par with the opening weekend of Gravity.

The film will debut in Germany, Brazil and Mexico this week.

IMAX took in an estimated $7.0m from 231 screens, representing a fantastic ~13% of the total overseas box office.

Wonder Woman added $1.8m from 56 markets, bringing the international gross to $390.4m. Patty Jenkins’ tentpole now stands at $779.4m.

China remains the top market on $89m, followed by Brazil $33.3m, the UK $27.8m, Australia $23.1m, Mexico $22.5m, France $15.6m, Korea $15.5m, and Taiwan $11m.

The film starring Gal Gadot has reached $10.6m in the Philippines, while Germany has produced $8.7m, Indonesia $8.6m, and Russia $8.5m. Japan is the final territory to release on August 25.

SONY PICTURES RELEASING INTERNATIONAL

Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed a further $33.2m from 64 markets, raising the international total to $320m.

Latin America set a new franchise record for the region as the highest grossing Spider-Man of all-time. The film is showing strong holds in its third weekend, off 49% to gross $8.2m, which brings the regional total to $77.4m. Top market Brazil took in another $3.3m to raise its total to $25.7m, while Mexico added $1.7m for $24.1m.

In South Korea, Spider-Man: Homecoming now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing international release of all time. The film added $4.4m for $48.7m.

Western Europe also held strong as a region, down just 47% to earn $10.4m for $66m. France generated $3.1m in its second weekend, raising the market total to $10.9m. The UK took in $2.8m in its third session, off 43% to bring the total to $27.3m. Germany produced $1.9m for $6.7m.

Spain, Japan, and China have yet to open.

Baby Driver grossed a further $8.3m from 28 total markets. France led the way on $1.7m, including previews, and Malaysia debuted at number two on $620,000, including previews.

The film starring Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm and Eiza González stands at $34.4m with 55% of the release still to come, including Brazil and Germany this week.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Illumination’s Despicable Me 3 has crossed $700m at the worldwide box office. Internationally, the film grossed $47.5m in 63 territories for a total of $514.1m. When combined with $213.3m from North America, the worldwide total is $727.4m

The animation took the number two spot at the international box office behind Dunkirk.

It opened number one in Japan on Friday on $6.5m, besting the two previous Despicable Me films and slightly below Minions’ opening weekend.

China is holding at number four behind three local films. The film grossed $9.2m there for a market total of $135m and is the second highest non-Chinese animated film behind Zootopia.

Latin America had solid holdovers including number one for the fourth week in a row in Argentina and Uruguay, ahead of the opening of Transformers 5 in both. Germany is holding the top spot for the third week in a row $3.6m and ahead of the opening of Valerian. Germany stands at $24.4m.

The UK placed at number two behind the opening of Dunkirk. Now in its fourth weekend, the film grossed $3.9m for a total of $39m. Mexico generated $31.6m, Brazil $31.6m, France $24.3m, Australia $23.8m, Russia $23m, Argentina $19.2m and Spain $17.8m.

There are five more territories to release over the next month including South Korea on July 26.

The Mummy grossed $900,000 in 54 territories, raising the international total to $312.7m. Combined with $79.4m from North America, the worldwide total is $392.1m. There were no new openings this weekend.

China is the top grossing market on $91.5m, followed by South Korea on $27.6m, Russia $16.9m, Brazil $14.2m, Mexico $13m, and the UK $11.2m.

France has produced $9.7m, Taiwan $9.4m, Spain $9.1m, Indonesia $8m, Germany $8m, Australia $7.8m, and India $7m. Malaysia has generated $5.5m, Hong Kong $5.1m, Italy $5.1m, Argentina $4.5m, and Colombia $4m.

Japan is the final theatrical release on July 28.

The Beguiled is in release in 12 international territories and brought in an additional $500,000 for an early total of $3.3m. The film stands at $13.5m worldwide, with $10.2m from North America.

The UK is the top holdover on $188,000 for S1.1m. Australia produced $153,000 over the weekend for a total of $694,000. The film opens in Cyprus, Russia and Taiwan this weekend.

FOX INTERNATIONAL

War For The Planet Of The Apes added $17.3m from 63 markets for a running total of $77.1m. The film saw strong holds in territories like the UK, which produced $3.4m for $16.1m for third place and a second place finish in Russia on $1.9m for $8.9m.

Spain added $1.3m for $6.2m and Hong Kong added $850,000 for $3.2m. The film opens in five markets this week, including Australia, Mexico, and Poland.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie grossed a further $1.3m from eight markets. Poland debuted on $428,000 and Chile $254,000, lifting the international total to $10.2m. The animation opens in the UK on July 24.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Transformers: The Last Knight grossed $24.9m from 62 markets, including 14 new openings. The tentpole has amassed $420.2m from the international box office.

Michael Bay’s latest instalment had franchise-best openings in six markets, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Venezuela.

Mexico debuted at number one on $7.5m, while a $4.4m number one opening in Brazil was the biggest of the franchise in that market. Argentina debuted at number two on $2.3m, Panama produced $2m for first place, Columbia opened number one on $1.9m. France delivered $516,000 for $10.5m and Germany produced $484,000 for $14.5m.

Baywatch grossed $3.5m from 48 markets, including four new openings. Indonesia debuted at number four on $685,000, the UAE produced $530,000, while Portugal generated $391,000. The film stands at $111.7m.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Cars 3 added $11.4m for $105.9m internationally as it starts to play into the holiday period. Pixar’s latest animation posted strong holds in the Netherlands where it dropped just 8%, while Argentina and the UK dropped 35% and 38%, respectively. Brazil and Japan displayed good holds, with both dropping 44% from last weekend.

Mexico remains the top grossing territory on $15.5m, while Russia stands at $10.5m, Australia $9.6m, Brazil $7.2m, and Japan $7.1m. The UK has grossed $6.6m, Argentina $5.1m, and Spain $4.2m. It still has four key markets that have yet to open.

After grossing $596.6m internationally to date, Pirates Of The Caribbean: 5 is now the highest grossing title of the Pirates franchise internationally when looking at all at today’s exchange rates, passing Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, which grossed $593.4m at current rates.

In Japan, Pirates Of The Caribbean: 5 added another $3.3m in its fourth weekend of release, dropping by only 38% from last weekend and taking the total to $42.9m after 23 days of release.

China is the top market on $172.3m, followed by Japan on $42.9m, Russia $40.6m, Germany $30m, and France $28.3m.