EFM: Sierra/Affinity Berlin-bound with 'The Ritual'

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Serkis serves as executive producer on Scandinavia-set horror tale.

Nick Meyer, Jonathan Kier and the sales team head to the EFM with the horror story starring Rafe Spall (pictured) of The BFG and J A Bayona’s upcoming Jurassic World sequel.

David Bruckner directs from a screenplay by Joe Barton, the Bafta-nominated writer of Our World War whose credits include Humans and who adapted Adam Nevill’s award-winning novel of the same name.

eOne fully finances and produces The Ritual and will distribute directly in the UK, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, Spain and Benelux, while Sierra/Affinity will introduce to buyers in the balance of international markets.

eOne will look to secure a US distributor during the EFM.

The story centres on four old university friends on a hiking trip in the Scandinavian wilderness following the death of their best friend.

When a wrong turn leads them into the ancient forests of Norse legend they encounter an evil force.

Jonathan Cavendish serves as a producer alongside Richard Holmes. Will Tennant oversees the project for The Imaginarium Studios and serves as an executive producer alongside Andy Serkis and Xavier Marchand, who oversaw production for eOne with executive vice-president of the global film group Lara Thompson.