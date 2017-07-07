EIFF's Mark Adams, Doha's Fatma Al Remaihi join Sarajevo jury

Melisa Sözen, Gordan Bogdan also set to join jury president Michel Franco.

The feature film jury for the 23rd edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (Aug 11-18) has been revealed.

Joining previously announced jury president Michel Franco will be Mark Adams, artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which recently wrapped its 71st edition. He was previously the chief film critic for Screen International.

Sarajevo’s jury is completed by Fatma Al Remaihi, chief executive officer of Doha Film Institute, Bosnian actor Gordan Bogdan (Sonja And The Bull), and Turkish actress Melisa Sözen (Winter Sleep).

Jury president Franco’s credits include After Lucia and April’s Daughter, both of which won awards in Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard strand.

He has also produced films include Lorenzo Vigas’s From Afar, which won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2015.

The jury will determine the winners of the Heart of Sarajevo awards, which will be announced on August 17 during the awards ceremony at the National Theatre.

Last year’s winners included Mehmet Can Mertoğlu’s Album and Ralitza Petrova’s Godless, the 2016 jury was headed by Palestinian director Elia Suleiman.