Emmys 2017: full list of nominations – as they happen
The 69th Primetime Emmys nominees are being announced in Hollywood.
Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore present the nomination ceremony from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Centre, which is being streamed live at Emmys.com and their Facebook page. The nominations are not being announced on any network.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 17 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Stephen Colbert on hosting duties.
Last year The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story was the big winner of the night, scooping five awards. Game Of Thrones won three prizes including outstanding drama series with Veep winning outstanding comedy series.
Reresh this page for latest updates as Screen reports on the nominations as they are announced.
NOMINATIONS
Best Drama Series
House Of Cards (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Comedy Series
Veep (HBO)
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Feud (FX)
Genius Nat Geo
The Night Of (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Genius (National Geographic)
Best TV Movie
The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (NBC)
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Robin Wright (House Of Cards)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowde (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Aziz Ansari (Master Of None)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)
Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Robert De Niro (The Wizard Of Lies)
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud)
Susan Sarandon (Feud)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Alfred Molina (Feud)
Stanley Tucci (Feud)
Bill Camp (The Night Of)
Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Regina King (American Crime)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Judy Davis (Feud)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Read more
‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk on moving on from ‘Breaking Bad’
Jude Law his ‘physically testing’ role in ‘The Young Pope’
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.