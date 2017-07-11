Emmys 2017: How to watch the nominations online

All the info you need ahead of the 69th Primetime Emmys.

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Award nominations will be announced at 8:30am PDT (4:30pm GMT) on Thursday 13th July 2017.

Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will present the nomination ceremony from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Centre, which will be streamed live at Emmys.com and their Facebook page.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 17th September at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Stephen Colbert on hosting duties.

Last year The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story was the big winner of the night, scooping five awards. Game Of Thrones won three prizes including outstanding drama series with Veep winning outstanding comedy series.

Screen will updating this page with the nominations as they are announced.

Read more

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk on moving on from ‘Breaking Bad’

Jude Law his ‘physically testing’ role in ‘The Young Pope’