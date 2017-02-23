eOne, Olive Productions strike first-look deal

Steve Buscemi, Stanley Tucci and Wren Arthur’s company credits include recent Berlinale premiere Final Portrait.

The entertainment titan will serve as the studio and will control worldwide rights to television projects produced from the new partnership, which expands eOne Television’s roster of creative partnerships with renowned talent.

New York-based Olive produces an eclectic array of TV projects, fiction and documentary features.

Recent Olive Productions projects include Final Portrait (pictured), which Tucci wrote and directed and stars Geoffrey Rush and Armie Hammer.

The slate includes Amber Tamblyn’s directorial debut Paint It Black starring Janet McTeer and Alia Shawkat, which Imagination is set to release in May; Check It, a documentary about an African-American gay street gang directed by Toby Oppenheimer and Dana Flor; Submission, based on the Francine Prose novel; and Blue Angel, written and directed by Richard Levine and starring Tucci, Addison Timlin and Kyra Sedgwick.

Olive is lining up a New York-based feature for Puzzle by Annie Baker and Oren Moverman in May.

“We’re excited to be in business with John Morayniss, Pancho Mansfield and the team at eOne,” head of production and development Arthur said. “We’ve found a globally minded studio partner that shares in our commitment to bold, strong, irreverent characters. We look forward to reaching audiences around the globe through stories that matter,”



Buscemi and Tucci added: “eOne really get what we are about and are perfectly aligned with our sensibilities.”

The deal was spearheaded by Carolyn Newman, vice-president of scripted programming at eOne Television. Olive Productions and Arthur are represented by WME. Buscemi is represented by WME and The Gotham Group. Tucci is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.