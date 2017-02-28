eOne Television appoints head of global and legal affairs 

Ex-Lionsgate, Viacom and UTA executive joins TV wing of distribution outfit.

Former Lionsgate exec Gary Gradinger has been appointed to the role of executive vice-president, global business and legal affairs, at eOne’s television division.

The news was revealed today by CEO of eOne Television John Morayniss.

Gradinger will work out of eOne’s Los Angeles office where he will direct activities for the global television business, which encompasses development, production, acquisition, international co-production and distribution.

Gradinger most recently worked with Lionsgate Television and Lionsgate Digital Studios.

Prior to that, he served as executive vice-president of business and legal affairs for Viacom’s Comedy Central and TV Land, where he oversaw and managed business and legal affairs activities and led negotiations and production legal for series including South Park, The Daily Show, Inside Amy Schumer and Workaholics.

On the studio side, Gradinger ran the business and legal affairs department at Fox 21, including negotiating the initial agreements for Showtime’s Homeland. He also served as the head of television business affairs for seven years at UTA.



“Gary brings a wealth of talent and experience across broadcasters, studios and agencies, and we’re delighted to have someone of his caliber and business acumen join our leadership team,” Morayniss said. “As we continue to forge partnerships with top creative talent and leading broadcasters and platforms, his proven ability to successfully lead global business and legal affairs efforts will be a huge asset.”

Gradinger said: “During this time of growth and innovation at eOne, I’m grateful for the opportunity to join John and the dynamic global television team. Content-driven, determined, and agile, eOne has excelled in a challenging environment. With the existing skilled business affairs executives, I will work to contribute to eOne’s continued success.”