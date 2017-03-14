Eurimages backs Pawel Pawlikowski, Laszlo Nemes in €5.7m funding round
Council of Europe’s cinema fund to award €5,683,544; Petzold, Rohrwacher projects also get backing.
Eurimages has announced it will support 24 co-productions (including two documentaries and three animations) for a combined €5,683,544.
The projects selected by the Eurimages board are:
- Fatei And The Sea (Russia, Finland, Poland) - Alina Rudnitskaya
- Fritzi - A Miraculous Revolutionary Tale (Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic) - Matthias Bruhn, Ralf Kukula
- The Delegation ((Albania, Greece) - Bujar Alimani
- Sunset (Hungary, France) - Laszlo Nemes
- Lemonade (Romania, Germany) - Ioana Maria Uricaru
- Brothers (Turkey, Germany, Bulgaria) - Ömür Atay
- Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria) - Hüseyin Tabak
- Pachamama (France, Luxembourg, Canada) - Juan Antin
- Stitches (Serbia, Slovenia) - Miroslav Terzic
- The Harvesters (France, South Africa, Poland, Greece) - Etienne Kallos
- Cold War (Poland, United Kingdom, France) - Pawel Pawlikowski
- Spitak (Russia, Armenia) - Alexander Kott
- Passed By Censor (Turkey, France, Germany) - Serhat Karaaslan
- Tel Aviv On Fire (Luxembourg, Israel, France, Belgium) - Sameh Zoabi (U.S. Resident)
- Happy As Lazzaro (Italy, Switzerland, France) - Alice Rohrwacher (Italy)
- The Miracle Of The Sargasso Sea (Greece, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden) - Syllas Tzoumerkas
- Transit (Germany, France) - Christian Petzold
- Free Subject (Greece, France) - Stella Theodorakis
- The Swallows Of Kabul (France, Luxembourg, Switzerland) - Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec
- Sakawa (Belgium, Netherlands) - Ben Asamoah
- My Favorite Fabric (France, Germany, Turkey) - Gaya Jiji
- The Captain (Germany, France, Poland) - Robert Schwentke
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Spain, Belgium, Portugal) - Terry Gilliam
- The Mercy of the Jungle (Belgium, France, Germany) - Joel Karekezi
Among high-profile films to get backing is Cold War, from director Pawel Pawlikowski whose last film Ida won the best foreign language Oscar in 2015.
Paris-based MK2 Films and London-based Protagonist Pictures are handling worldwide sales on the project; a love story set against the backdrop of the Iron Curtain in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris.
Also receiving support is Son Of Saul director Laszlo Nemes’ next film Sunset, Christian Petzold’s Transit, Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy As Lazzaro and Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.
Eurimages also decided to award 21 films a combined €153,516 from their distribution support programme, which helps projects with marketing and publicity costs.
Eurimages is the council of Europe’s fund for co-production, distribution and exhibition of European cinema.
The organisation has supported 1,834 European co-productions, totalling approximately €545m, since it was set up by the council of Europe in 1988.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.