Eurimages backs Pawel Pawlikowski, Laszlo Nemes in €5.7m funding round

Council of Europe’s cinema fund to award €5,683,544; Petzold, Rohrwacher projects also get backing.

Eurimages has announced it will support 24 co-productions (including two documentaries and three animations) for a combined €5,683,544.

The projects selected by the Eurimages board are:

Fatei And The Sea (Russia, Finland, Poland) - Alina Rudnitskaya

Fritzi - A Miraculous Revolutionary Tale (Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic) - Matthias Bruhn, Ralf Kukula

The Delegation ((Albania, Greece) - Bujar Alimani

Sunset (Hungary, France) - Laszlo Nemes

Lemonade (Romania, Germany) - Ioana Maria Uricaru

Brothers (Turkey, Germany, Bulgaria) - Ömür Atay

Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria) - Hüseyin Tabak

Pachamama (France, Luxembourg, Canada) - Juan Antin

Stitches (Serbia, Slovenia) - Miroslav Terzic

The Harvesters (France, South Africa, Poland, Greece) - Etienne Kallos

Cold War (Poland, United Kingdom, France) - Pawel Pawlikowski

Spitak (Russia, Armenia) - Alexander Kott

Passed By Censor (Turkey, France, Germany) - Serhat Karaaslan

Tel Aviv On Fire (Luxembourg, Israel, France, Belgium) - Sameh Zoabi (U.S. Resident)

Happy As Lazzaro (Italy, Switzerland, France) - Alice Rohrwacher (Italy)

The Miracle Of The Sargasso Sea (Greece, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden) - Syllas Tzoumerkas

Transit (Germany, France) - Christian Petzold

Free Subject (Greece, France) - Stella Theodorakis

The Swallows Of Kabul (France, Luxembourg, Switzerland) - Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec

Sakawa (Belgium, Netherlands) - Ben Asamoah

My Favorite Fabric (France, Germany, Turkey) - Gaya Jiji

The Captain (Germany, France, Poland) - Robert Schwentke

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Spain, Belgium, Portugal) - Terry Gilliam

The Mercy of the Jungle (Belgium, France, Germany) - Joel Karekezi

Among high-profile films to get backing is Cold War, from director Pawel Pawlikowski whose last film Ida won the best foreign language Oscar in 2015.

Paris-based MK2 Films and London-based Protagonist Pictures are handling worldwide sales on the project; a love story set against the backdrop of the Iron Curtain in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris.

Also receiving support is Son Of Saul director Laszlo Nemes’ next film Sunset, Christian Petzold’s Transit, Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy As Lazzaro and Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Eurimages also decided to award 21 films a combined €153,516 from their distribution support programme, which helps projects with marketing and publicity costs.

Eurimages is the council of Europe’s fund for co-production, distribution and exhibition of European cinema.

The organisation has supported 1,834 European co-productions, totalling approximately €545m, since it was set up by the council of Europe in 1988.