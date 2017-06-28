Eurimages to support 27 films including Asghar Farhadi project

Council of Europe’s cinema fund to award €7,104,430.

Eurimages, the council of Europe’s fund for co-production, distribution and exhibition of European cinema, has announced it will support 27 films (including a documentary and an animation) for a combined €7,104,430.

The projects selected by the Eurimages board at its 147th meeting held June 19-23 are:

The Beast in the Jungle (Netherlands, Luxembourg) - Clara Van Gool (Netherland)

A Woman At War (France, Iceland) - Benedikt Erlingsson

Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish Project(France, Spain, Italy) - Asghar Farhadi (Iran - France)

The Man Who Surprised Everyone (Russia, Estonia, France) - Natalya Merkulova, Alexey Chupov

The Guest (Italy, Switzerland) - Duccio Chiarini

Is This What You Were Born For? (Romania, Czech Republic, France, Bulgaria) - Radu Jude

Jade (Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland) - Sacha Polak

Motherland (Lithuania, Latvia) - Tomas Vengris

The Magic Quill (Czech Republic, Slovakia) - Marek Najbrt

Alice T. (Romania, Sweden) - Radu Muntean

History of Love (Slovenia, Italy, Norway) - Sonja Prosenc

Dogman (Italy, France) - Matteo Garrone

Gomera (Romania, Spain, France) - Corneliu Porumboiu

Caravan (Germany, France) - Sebastian Schipper

1999 (Wish You Were Here), (Canada, Switzerland) - Samara Chadwick, Documentary

The DB Campaign (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia) - Dana Budisavljevic

The Last Ones (Estonia, Finland) - Veiko Õunpuu

The Humorist (Russia, Latvia) - Michael Idov

The Tree Of Blood (Spain, France) - Julio Medem

Sibel (France, Germany, Turkey) - Çagla Zencirci, Guillaume Giovanetti

Cook, Fuck, Kill (Czech Republic, Slovakia) - Mira Fornay

Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles(Spain, Netherlands) - Salvador Simó, Animation film

Stupid Young Heart (Finland, Netherlands, Sweden) - Selma Vilhunen

Border (Sweden, Denmark) - Ali Abbasi

Daughter Of Mine (Italy, Switzerland, Germany) - Laura Bispuri

Yuli (Spain, Cuba, Germany, United Kingdom, France) - Iciar Bollain

Animas. The Other Side (Spain, Belgium) - Jose f. Ortuño, Laura Alvea

Asghar Farhadi’s untitled Spanish film is one of the high-profile projects on the list.

The $12-13m production stars Ricardo Darin, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and is due to due to shoot in Madrid from mid-August. Farhadi won this year’s best foreign language Oscar for The Salesman.

Eurimages also decided to award 24 distributors a combined €777,252 from their distribution support programme, which helps projects with marketing and publicity costs.

The organisation has supported 1,862 European co-productions, totalling approximately €553m, since it was set up by the council of Europe in 1988.

This cycle 31% of the funding (€2,649,135) went to films with female directors.