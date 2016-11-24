By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Film Bazaar 2016: Screen's dailies

24 November, 2016

Read Screen International’s daily magazines from Goa’s Film Bazaar here.

Click on the pages below to browse the digital editions…

Screen Film Bazaar Day 4

Screen Film Bazaar Day 3

Film Bazaar 2016 Day 2

Film Bazaar 2016 Day 1

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs

newsletter+promo