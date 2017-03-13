Filmart: Malaysian SVoD service dimsum unveils Asian broadcaster deals

Asian content-focused streaming service launched in November 2016.

Malaysia’s new SVoD service dimsum has unveiled five deals with top Asian broadcasters and distributors at Filmart in Hong Kong, including Japan’s TV Asashi, MediaQuiz from Hong Kong, Singapore’s MediaCorp as well as China’s CITVC and Shanghai Wings Media.

The deals bring exclusive content to dimsum, including CITVC’s biggest TV series, fantasy drama Tribes And Empire: Storm Of Prophecy, TV Asahi’s medical drama series Doctor-X, which has already become the No.1 show on dimsum, and MediaQuiz’s TV drama Chibi Maruko-Chan, which is also available on the same day as its global release in China.

The deals were announced by dimsum’s chief marketing officer Lam Swee Kim [pictured], a former director at Media Prima Digital.

Launched in November 2016, dimsum is an OTT platform operated by SMG Entertainment (formerly known as Star Online, a member of Star Media Group). Its Asian-focused content is delivered via mobile applications and web browser.