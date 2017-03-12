Filmart: Stardust Pictures sells 'Parks' across Asia

EXCLUSIVE: Japanese drama recently premiered at Osaka Asian Film Festival.

Japan’s Stardust Pictures (SDP) Inc. has sold Parks, directed by Natsuki Seta(A Liar And A Broken Girl, A Letter From Elsewhere), to mainland China (Time-in-Portrait Entertainment), Hong Kong (Sundream Motion Pictures), Taiwan (Sky Digi Entertainment), South Korea (Entermode), Thailand (Starlings) and worldwide in-flight (Encore Inflight Entertainment).

Set in and around Tokyo’s Inokashira Park, the drama stars Ai Hashimoto (Little Forest), Mei Nagano (Peach Girl) and Shota Sometani (Himizu) in a story about a girl who sets out to find a woman mentioned in a love letter written by her late father. Clues lead her to two other millennial friends and a damaged tape of a love song which they try to recreate.

Entermode CEO Bruce D. Lee says Parks is “a good and heartwarming movie, like a Japanese version of La La Land”, while Encore CEO Jovita Toh says, “Parks is a beautiful story with a great ensemble cast and we are very excited to distribute it.”

The film recently had its world premiere at the Osaka Asian Film Festival and will be released locally April 22. It will have a market screening on Tuesday (March 14) at Filmart in Hong Kong.

SDP is also launching sales on Love And Other Cults, a teen black comedy directed by Eiji Uchida (Greatful Dead, Lowlife Love) and starring Sairi Ito (Lesson Of Evil), Kenta Suga (Sweet Poolside) and Ami Tomite (Antiporno). The film also has a market screening at Filmart on Tuesday.